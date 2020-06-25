Alabama Coach Nick Saban Says ‘In This Moment In History, We Can’t Be Silent’ In ‘Black Lives Matter’ Video

Alabama’s football team released a video Thursday afternoon about race in America.

Several players, including quarterback Mac Jones and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban all appeared in the video, which ended with a message about the Black Lives Matter movement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point Saban said, “In this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.”

You can watch the whole video below.

"In this moment in history, we can't be silent."

No matter what you think about the Black Lives Matter movement, we should encourage athletes and coaches to use their platform to bring people together.

Nick Saban is the most powerful man in the state of Alabama, and I’m not even sure the governor would make a close second.

Football in the south isn’t just a sport. It’s a religion and a lifestyle. You know who runs the show in the state of Alabama?

Nick Saban. He’s the most famous person in the entire region, and he’s using his platform to preach unity, tolerance and coming together.

Again, this isn’t me endorsing BLM one way or another. However, we can’t ignore the fact that athletes and coaches have gigantic platforms. They just do. That’s the way it works in America, and there’s nothing wrong with them using it to promote a message of unity.

Let us know what you think of this video from Saban and the Crimson Tide in the comments below.