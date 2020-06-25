‘Extreme Hairstyle’: Australian School Receives Backlash For Banning Mullet Hairstyle

An Australian school in Perth sent out a letter to parents Monday noting that mullet hairstyles will no longer be allowed.

Mater Dei College, a catholic school, sent the letter to parents notifying them that if their child had a mullet they needed to have it removed, noting that the hairstyle was “extreme,” per News.com.au. (RELATED: ‘Freedom To Breathe Agency’: Facebook Group Creates Fake Mask Exemption Cards)

“Please note that this is seen as an extreme hairstyle and not in keeping with the personal presentation of a Mater Dei student,” said the letter, posted on Reddit, per News.com.au, “If your son currently has this style, please ensure this is rectified by the start of term.” The comments section included several people who were upset with the schools policy, one person saying that the policy was “Downright anti-Australian!”

The debate about mullets began on Monday when a teen in Scarborough, Australia, allegedly wasn’t allowed into a bar due to his hairstyle, per 7 News. “To have one beer and get told, “no, you can’t come in because of your hair, was a bit devastating,” said Cooper Allin.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan even commented on the issue at a press conference on Monday, per News.com.au. “I think you should be free to have a mullet, and go to a pub. I don’t think there should be rules around that,” said McGowan.