‘Obviously I’ll Never Be Objective’: Chris Cuomo Lavishes Praise On Brother Andrew

Anchor Chris Cuomo heaped praise on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the governor’s latest appearance on his brother’s CNN show.

“These unusual times have demonstrated some unusual characteristics in people,” Chris Cuomo said Wednesday night. “I won’t always be able to keep having you on this show. It’ll never be seen as fair in people’s eyes, and we both get that, and that’s ok.”

Chris Cuomo added that the brothers’ father, former Democratic New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, would be proud of the job Andrew did leading the state during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Cuomo Brothers Joke Around As New York Nursing Home Deaths Pile Up)

“Everything that he ever said mattered to him about public service is what you demonstrated right here and right now, during this period, when your state needed it most,” Chris Cuomo said. “I’m wowed by what you did, and more importantly, I’m wowed by how you did it. This was very hard. I know it’s not over. But, obviously I love you as a brother. Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country. But, I hope you feel good about what you did for your people.”

Not objective but true,the facts tell the story.NY had & has its struggles but they’re doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.He works with relentless intensity & NY’s better for it.And as a brother, I am proud. pic.twitter.com/M1TrAtQwCo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 25, 2020

Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly appeared on his brother’s CNN show throughout the pandemic.

The governor’s policies towards nursing homes during the pandemic have come under scrutiny after it was reported that New York sent thousands of coronavirus patients to nursing homes. Andrew Cuomo ultimately reversed the order requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home COVID Crisis As A ‘Shiny Object’ For Political Opponents)

The governor blamed the federal government Monday for nursing home deaths in his state during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Yes, we had more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else – because we had more people die. Because the federal government missed the boat and never told us that this virus was coming from Europe and not from China,” Andrew Cuomo said.