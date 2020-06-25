Trump Accuses ‘Black Lives Matter Leader’ Of ‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection’

President Donald Trump accused Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome of “treason” Thursday afternoon.

Newsome, who chairs Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told Fox News’ Martha MaCallum Wednesday that he supported black sovereignty at all costs and that if America “doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it.”

“Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,'” Trump tweeted Thursday en route to Green Bay, Wisconsin. “This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

He also criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a followup tweet for his vow to paint the word “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower.

“Told that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign,” he wrote. “‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’ referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!”

De Blasio’s promise came after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser painted the same words on a street near the White House and dubbed the block, “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

In recent days, protesters attempted to turn the area into a “Black House Autonomous Zone” and topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in nearby Lafayette Square. The president responded by stating his intent to sign an executive order by week’s end that would criminalize the act of vandalizing any federal monuments, statues, or properties.

Trump also activated 400 National Guard troops in the D.C. area to assist National Park Police in protecting federal monuments and properties. The troops will be unarmed and will remain on active duty through July 8. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Activating 400 National Guard Troops Through July 8 To Protect Federal Monuments In DC)