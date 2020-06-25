Trump, First Lady Participate In Wreath Laying Ceremony At Korean War Veterans Memorial On 70th Anniversary Of The Start Of The War

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump participated in a Wreath Laying Ceremony Thursday at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

POTUS and FLOTUS walked straight to the wreath after arriving at the memorial and bowed their heads as they marked the start of the war 70 years ago. (RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump Weighs In On George Floyd’s Death, Says There Is ‘No Reason For Violence’ During Protests)

WATCH:

At one point in the video, the president and first lady put a hand on the wreath as they commemorated the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and all the American soldiers who gave their lives. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Later, we witnessed POTUS interacting and saluting many of the veterans who came out for the ceremony.

The Korean War Veterans memorial consists of “19 representations of soldiers there, 14 of them are army, three marine, one Air Force, and one Navy,” retired Four-Star General Jack Keane explained during his appearance on Fox news.

“Why 19?” he added. “Because there were made out of stainless steel 7 feet tall and they’re reflected onto the wall, and therefore there is 38 of them. In the architects mind, that is the 38 parallels where the war began and the war lasted for 38 months.”

As noted by Fox News, more than 33,000 Americans were killed in the war zone with another 3,000 Americans dying from various illnesses and noncombat causes from the war.