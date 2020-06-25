Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is doing well after testing positive for coronavirus.

The star running back was among a batch of Texans and Cowboys players who reportedly tested positive for the virus. Despite contracting coronavirus, Elliott seems to be doing and well and is in high spirits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m feeling good. I would say I had maybe one or two days when I felt symptoms. Even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now, I would say I feel good. I feel normal,” Elliott said during a chat on Twitch with Scooter Magruder, according to ProFootballTalk.

This is a positive update for Elliott and the Cowboys. A lot of people with coronavirus don’t get super sick and it sounds like the star running back is in that camp.

The last thing the Cowboys need is one of their best players sidelined for weeks and weeks because he’s struggling with coronavirus.

Judging from his own comments, it sounds like Elliott is going to be just fine. He’s resting up, has had some minor symptoms but things are going well overall.

He just needs to focus on taking it easy and resting. Once he’s healthy, then he can focus on getting back to the team.

Hopefully, there’s no hiccups along the way. The NFL needs guys healthy and ready to roll.