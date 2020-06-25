Watch Gerard Butler In The Trailer For New Disaster Movie ‘Greenland’

Gerard Butler’s new movie “Greenland” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is: “A man and his family embark on a dangerous journey as a comet hurtles toward Earth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this is going to be a disaster movie for the ages. Watch Butler race as he tries to find a safe place for his family below.

As I told someone as soon as I saw this trailer, this movie will either be awesome or it’ll be terrible. There’s no middle ground at all when it comes to disaster films.

They’re either entertaining as all hell or they just suck. That’s the way disaster films work.

Given the fact that Gerard Butler is in “Greenland,” I’m inclined to believe that it’s going to trend in the direction of being really damn good.

Butler is one of the best actors in all of Hollywood and he proves that time and time again. “Law Abiding Citizen” is one of my all-time favorites.

Now, he’s starring in a disaster film about getting his family to Greenland as asteroids hammer the planet. Yeah, you can sign me up for this one ASAP!

Go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now.

You can see “Greenland” in theaters starting August 14! Count me in for this one!