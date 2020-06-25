Porn Star Ginger Banks Reacts To Rape, Sexual Assault Charges Brought Against Ron Jeremy

Porn star Ginger Banks said she feels “completely vindicated” after fellow porn star Ron Jeremy was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Banks said she’s now talked to at least 50 victims, according to a report published Wednesday by The U.S. Sun.

“The stories are all the same,” Banks told the outlet. “People would go up to him and be really excited because they were getting to meet Ron Jeremy and asked to take a picture.”

Banks continued, explaining allegations against Jeremy that she had heard from other women.

“Sometimes girls would be bent over on porn sets and he’d just penetrate them,” she added. “The groping is a very, very similar story. It honestly seems to me that if you met Ron Jeremy and he didn’t inappropriately touch you, you’re almost in the minority.” (RELATED: Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape, One Count Of Sexual Assault By Los Angeles DA)

“I feel completely vindicated in the sense that so many people have always defended him,” Banks said. “I’ve been talked about in a negative light by certain people who still defend him — his fans. I still get a lot of hate for that stuff.”

Jeremy was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of sexual assault by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

He denied any wrongdoing Tuesday in a statement on Twitter.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

