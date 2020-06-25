Jay Cutler Posts Incredible Video About Hunting The Animal That’s Killing His Chickens

Jay Cutler is at war with the animal killing his chickens.

Cutler posted a video to his Instagram story about how an unknown animal is wreaking havoc on his chickens, and he’s had enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former NFL quarterback is going to set up a trail cam and then the war is on. Watch him brief his fans on the situation below.

First off, I love the fact Jay Cutler just has chickens walking around on his property. That’s about the most surprising news I’ve heard in a long time.

If you told me Jay Cutler was a chicken guy, I would have laughed in your face. Well, I was clearly wrong.

Not only is the former Bears quarterback a chicken guy, but he’s strapping up to find and exterminate the animal responsible for the carnage.

I believe KG put it best when it comes to arming up in the clutch.

Secondly, Cutler is just killing the divorce situation with Kristin Cavallari. Apparently he’s even more entertaining once the shackles of marriage got taken off.

He was already a content machine before, and now it looks like he’s hellbent on taking things to the next level as a single man.

I’m here for it. I’m damn sure here for it.

Never change, Cutty. Never change!