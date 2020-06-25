Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Famous ‘Friends’ Character ‘Rachel Green’ And How She Couldn’t Get Away From Her

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the role that made her famous and admitted her landing the part as “Rachel Green” on “Friends” was hard to get away from for future gigs.

“I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me,” the 51-year-old actress explained during a roundtable discussion with the Hollywood Reporter. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

The comments came after the “Horrible Bosses” star and other leading ladies in Hollywood were asked if they had ever struggled with wanting to be seen in ways that Hollywood disagreed with. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“Oh, my God, yes,” the superstar actress replied. “I could not escape ‘Rachel from ‘Friends,’ and it’s on all the time and you’re like, ‘Stop playing that f—— show!'”

For those that might not recall, Aniston played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom for a decade, from 1994-2004.

Luckily for “The Morning Show” star, in 2002 she scored a part in an independent movie called “The Good Girl” and things started to change.

“‘The Good Girl’ was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t that was such a relief to me,” Aniston shared. “But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, ‘Oh, God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.'”

“Once you play comedy, they don’t think you can do the drama; and if you’re only seen as a dramatic actor, they don’t think you can do comedy,” she added. “They forget that we’re actors and we actually have it all in there. It’s just about finding it and accessing it and getting the material.”

In the end, the role on “The Good Girl” and time helped open doors for her that before were closed due to the Green role.