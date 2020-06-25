REPORT: Mike Leach And Lane Kiffin Will Lobby Mississippi Lawmakers To Change The State Flag

Football coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin will reportedly lobby Mississippi lawmakers Thursday to change the state flag.

According to Ross Dellenger, the Mississippi State and Ole Miss coaches will visit the capitol Thursday to speak with lawmakers as debate rages about changing the flag.

The Mississippi state flag features the Confederate flag and many want it gone.

News: Supporters of changing MS flag continue a full-court press, as state’s most prominent coaches, including Mike Leach & Lane Kiffin, are scheduled to lobby at the MS Capitol on Thursday, sources say. Mentioned this in our deep dive from earlier today https://t.co/T1gWG6YXIo — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 24, 2020

As I said before on the issue, Leach and Kiffin are the two most influential voices in the state of Mississippi.

They might not be elected officials, but Leach runs the Bulldogs and Kiffin runs the Rebels. Being the two most prominent coaches in the state means people will listen to them when they speak.

Leach has already come out in support of changing the flag, and one of his star players, Kylin Hill, has threatened to boycott if the flag isn’t changed.

I support President Keenum. At Mississippi State University I embrace the inclusion of all People and open dialogue on all issues. Hail State! https://t.co/iFCssa3EwF — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 19, 2020

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore ???? & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

On top of that, the SEC has threatened to pull events out of the state if the flag isn’t changed. It feels like there’s just too much momentum at this point for the flag to not get changed.

With Leach and Kiffin joining forces to get the flag changed, I really think it’s a matter of when it gets changed and not if.

People in Mississippi love their football and the two most powerful men in the state are joining forces for change. That makes it seem like it’s game over to me.