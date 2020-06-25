NFL Star Darius Leonard Says He Was Racially Profiled And ‘Basically Got Kicked Out Of Chipotle’

Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard said he was racially profiled and “basically got kicked out of Chipotle” in South Carolina.

The superstar linebacker explained that he was at the restaurant eating a meal with his family “3 other Black guys and a mixed woman” — when another person (who is white) told management that the NFL player and his group were reportedly “verbally abusing him” and “talking trash to him,” according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

WATCH:

NFL’s Darius Leonard Furious at Chipotle, I Was Racially Profiled and Kicked Outhttps://t.co/zv2Ck9jjsY — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 25, 2020

Leonard said the complaint was “basically a lie” and they “basically got kicked out of Chipotle” over it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re talking about Black Lives Matter and for the guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our face as we walk out and the manger … just come up here and just basically kick us out of Chipotle?!” the NFL player explained.

“And, we felt like he was very disrespectful and that’s the white privilege that we are talking about.” he added.

The Colts player continued, while noting that “we are tired of this. Ya’ll white people, ya’ll don’t understand what we go through.”

“Ya’ll see the police killing us,” Leonard went on. “Ya’ll seeing all the injustices that we go through. I live it. Day in and day out. And, I’m fucking tired of it. Yes, I’m upset. I’m tired of it.”

At the time of this publication, the outlet noted it had reached out to the Chipotle where the alleged incident occurred and the company offered no comment. There has been no comment either from corporate office yet.