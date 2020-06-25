Latest Poll Shows Trump Trailing Biden Significantly In 6 Key Battleground States He Won In 2016

President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by significant margins in six key battleground states that he won in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona all by at least 6 points, according to data gathered by The New York Times and Sienna College surveys. That lead in Wisconsin and Michigan stretches to 11. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Activating 400 National Guard Troops Through July 8 To Protect Federal Monuments In DC)

NYT predicted that if the election were held today, Biden’s leads in the six battleground states would earn him 333 electoral college votes, assuming he holds onto all of the states won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

NYT released a poll Wednesday showing Biden leading Trump by 14 points nationally.

Thursday’s poll is just the latest data set that shows dour predictions for Trump’s re-election chances.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday showed his approval rating registering 37 percent, an all-time low according to Reuters data.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll also found that less than half of respondents (40%) thought Trump was in good health, but only 39% of the same group answered that Biden was in good health.