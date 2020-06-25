Exclusive: ‘They Made A Big Mistake’: Rand Paul Goes After Dems For ‘No’ Vote On Police Reform Bill

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on police reform, the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country and the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In the interview, Paul blasted Democrats for blocking a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote Wednesday without debating the legislation. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Republican Police Reform Legislation.)

“I think the Democrats politicized this,” said Paul. “I think the far left wing of the party that wants to defund the police and tear all the statues down. These people are so radical that they can’t stand to have any Democrats work with Republicans or compromise on this.”

Paul went on the explain why he opposed the anti-lynching bill that was introduced earlier this month.

“Lynching is already against the law, so they’re being dishonest,” said Paul.

He said his goal was to actually strengthen the bill.

