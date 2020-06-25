Reggie Bush Says Vince Young Turned Down The Heisman Trophy After It Was Stripped From Him

Vince Young was offered the Heisman Trophy after it was taken from Reggie Bush, but he turned it down.

Pat McAfee brought up during an interview with Bush how he heard in locker rooms that the former Texas star was offered the trophy after it was stripped from the USC legend. Bush lost the trophy after allegedly taking illegal benefits while at USC. As wild as that sounds, it’s apparently true. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s a true story, and that’s why Vince Young is my guy … Vince showed me love that even some of the closest people to me didn’t show,” Bush told McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

There was a story that they tried to give @ReggieBush‘s Heisman trophy to @VinceYoung10 and Vince refused #McAfeeAndHawk “Vince showed me love that even some of the closest people to me didn’t show” pic.twitter.com/3zTzIPWO8x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2020

There are two main points to be made here. First and most importantly, the Heisman Trophy should never have been taken away from Bush.

The fact it was is just laughable. Did he not run for all those touchdowns? Did he not torch defenses while at USC?

Did we not all witness that with our own eyes? Reggie Bush was one of the most dynamic players in the history of college football, and he earned the Heisman Trophy.

Secondly, why the hell did the Heisman power players just offer it to Vince Young? How does that make any sense?

So, if the player who actually won the trophy is deemed ineligible, it just moves to the guy with the next-to-most votes?

I’m pretty sure that’s not how the system is meant to work.

It’s stories like this one that make college football so cool. It’s just the wild west of sports, and it’s awesome.

Vince Young had no business taking that trophy, and good for him for turning it down.