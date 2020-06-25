REPORT: Baltimore Ravens Aren’t Serious About Signing Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren’t serious about bringing in Antonio Brown.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Ravens and Seahawks were both considering taking a hard look at the disgraced free agent receiver.

From earlier on @nflnetwork… the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

However, that might not be the case at all. According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens aren’t seriously considering the former Steelers star.

She tweeted in part that “Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source. At this time, wouldn’t count as potential future destination.”

While Antonio Brown’s name has come up in Bmore, as reported, adding, my understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source. At this time, wouldn’t count as potential future destination. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 24, 2020

This sounds a lot more believable than the Ravens trying to sign Antonio Brown. As I’ve said before, there’s no question that Brown is talented.

He’s an incredibly talented player, but he comes with an absurd amount of baggage. He’s also proven to be a gigantic distraction.

At some point, you just have to move forward and understand a guy isn’t meant to be in the NFL anymore. I can’t think of a better way to describe Antonio Brown’s situation with the league.

Playing in the NFL isn’t a right. It’s a privilege, and he threw his opportunities away. The Ravens and every other team in the league should avoid him.

He’s just not worth the trouble. It’s truly that simple.