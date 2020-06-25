REPORT: NFL Cancels Preseason Opener Between The Cowboys And Steelers

The NFL has reportedly canceled the preseason opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Adam Schefter, the game scheduled for August 6 in Canton, Ohio has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August 8 has also reportedly been postponed.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

This seems like an obvious decision from the NFL. We still have no concrete date for when players will even start practices.

Given the fact the Hall of Fame game is within the first week of August, it would have been incredibly hard to play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

Well, it’s not even a concern anymore because the NFL has pulled the plug on the entire operation.

Am I happy the preseason opener has been canned? No, but I also don’t care as long as the actual season doesn’t get impacted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

As I’ve said a million times at this point, we have to remain flexible. After all, we’re in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

We simply can’t expect everything to be business as normal. We’re going to have to deal with some changes, and the NFL canceling the preseason opener is part of that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jun 10, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

Hopefully, it doesn’t get much worse. We can all stomach a preseason getting canceled. Regular season games getting canceled is a different story.