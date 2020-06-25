Snag A Discount On A New Apple Watch Series 5 For A Limited Time!

When Apple first premiered its smartwatch to the public back in 2014, not everyone was able to get in on the game-changing tech accessory. But it’s now 2020, and everyone and their mom seems to have one — yet you’re still whipping out your phone to check the time and reply to text messages. Don’t you think it’s about time you finally got to experience the wonder that is the Apple smartwatch?

Before you shake your head at the mere thought of paying full price for a new Apple Watch, let us expel your worry. For a limited time, the coveted Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale — yep, in both 40mm and 44mm varieties and various colors! Whether you’re into the sleek black and gray vibe or prefer an eye-popping silver and white look, these Apple Watches are all discounted.

There’s a reason the Apple Watch is the timepiece other smartwatches strive to be. That’s because it takes everyday tasks like checking the time, making calls, and reading texts incredibly easy, not to mention its many other powerful capabilities. For one, the smartwatch serves as your very own fitness advocate, keeping close track of your sleeping patterns, heart rate, and exercise regimen, all of which can be accessed with a tap of a finger. And it’s the ideal gadget for when you’re on-the-go, given that it allows you to access your Apple Music library (even podcasts and audiobooks) and works as a dependable GPS.

For a limited time, you can get your own Apple Watch Series 5 at either 40mm or 44mm for up to 5% off its regular price!

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm in Space Gray/Black for $413.99.

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm in Gold/Pink Sand for $413.99.

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm in Silver/White for $413.99.

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm in Space Gray/Black for $379.99.

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm in Gold/Pink Sand for $379.99.

Click here to get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm in Silver/White for $379.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');