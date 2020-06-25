Will Wisconsin Be The Next First-Time Football National Champion? CBS Sports Analyst Chip Patterson Thinks The Badgers Could Do It

CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will be the next first-time national champion in college football.

Despite knocking on the door several times and flirting with the playoff, my beloved Badgers have never done enough to bring home a title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patterson thinks it could happen soon, and said the following during a talk on “CBS Sports Cover 3 Podcast,” according to 247Sports:

I think there’s about 5-6 schools at the power-five level that have been successful, that have flirted with like top five, top 10 contention, but Wisconsin has been in Rose Bowls, Wisconsin has been stringing together double-digit win (seasons)…Wisconsin, recently, has shown up to the Big Ten Championship Game 12-0 with a chance to make the college football playoff. That’s my pick.

As a Badgers fan, you just get used to life as the bridesmaid and never the bride. We went to two Final Fours in basketball, and didn’t leave with a national title in either of them.

In football, we always seem like we’re one or two losses away from bringing home a national title. In 2017, we showed up and showed out with a 12-0 record to close out the regular season.

Then, we lost to Ohio State in the B1G title game and had to settle for an Orange Bowl win. Most schools would murder for that kind of season.

As a true Wisconsin man, we’re always pushing for more.

At some point, we just have to punch our ticket and take things to the next level. While we don’t get the same caliber of recruits that Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson do, Paul Chryst milks every ounce of talent out of the Badgers.

If we get a favorable schedule, which we have in 2020, and get to the B1G title game undefeated, then we’re in a three game playoff.

That’s how the Badgers should look at it, and in a situation like that, I promise you anything can happen.

Now, let’s gear up for a monster 2020 season! I’m ready to roll!