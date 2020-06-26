POLL: Majority Of Americans Fear Contracting COVID-19 Amid Uptick In Daily Cases

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 76% of Americans fear contracting COVID-19 amid the increase in new coronavirus cases.

The Friday poll shows a seven percent jump from when the same survey was conducted on June 12. The results also mark a reversal of a downward trend in public concern of the virus spread since the beginning of April.

The same poll found that 56% of Americans believe the economy is opening too rapidly, compared to just 15% who believe it should be opening faster.

The remaining 29% of participants believe the reopening measures are happening at an appropriate pace. (RELATED: Is Florida Having A Coronavirus Resurgence? Here’s What We Know)

The poll results come after several states including Florida, California and Texas reported a record-breaking rise in daily COVID-19 cases this past week.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott halted certain reopening measures, announcing the new executive action on Friday in a tweet.

Taking executive action to contain the spread of #COVID19. More information: https://t.co/P6Ak08plcn pic.twitter.com/TjRHa06nw9 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 26, 2020



New York and New Jersey, which were once epicenters for the virus, continue to see a flattening daily curve.

Despite the resurgence in public concern, more than 9 in 10 Americans feel comfortable going grocery shopping, while nearly 80 percent are comfortable going to work, the poll also shows.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was a nationwide survey conducted between June 24 and June 25 with 579 participants. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.