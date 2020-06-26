American Airlines To Begin Filling Planes To Capacity July 1

American Airlines will begin filling flights to capacity July 1, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

Since the onset of coronavirus, American flights have blocked off 50% of main-cabin middle seats, resulting in about 85% availability, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Other airlines, including United and Spirit, have recently announced similar moves to fill their planes, while Delta stated they will continue measures to social distance on their planes through Sept. 30, according to Business Insider.

“As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1,” the press release said. “American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, without incurring any cost.”

The decision to increase capacity comes as travel picks back up across the country, according to Business Insider. American also stated that it would add extra flights to destinations with particularly high demand. (RELATED: Report: Airlines Will Lose $100 Billion Because Of Coronavirus)

However, The Wall Street Journal reports that the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in states like Florida and Texas could jeopardize the rebound many airlines are currently experiencing.

American Airlines will continue to prioritize health and safety measures, including requiring patrons to wear masks on board, expanding the disinfection process on its planes, and even allowing customers to switch to emptier flights free of charge, per Business Insider.

The company has also decided to continue to notify passengers before check-in if the flight is over 70% capacity.