TMZ: Black Woman Repeatedly Punches White Woman After Being Called The N-Word

A black woman attacked a white woman in a Sacramento 7-11 on Monday after being called the N-word, TMZ reported.

In the video published by TMZ, a black woman is seen confronting a white woman after allegedly directing the racial slur at her. It is unclear what started the altercation, but the white woman denies that she said the word and only said, “excuse me,” per the video.

The two appear to continue screaming at each other until the black woman dares her to say the N-word to her face again. After some more back-and-forth, the white woman eventually uses the N-word. (RELATED: Protester Sues LAPD After Allegedly Being Beaten And Shot In The Testicle)

At this point, the black woman punches the white woman several times and the video then shows the white woman on the floor holding onto the black woman’s leg. The black woman asks if the white woman is going to let her go and when she refuses the black woman punches the white woman in the face again. A bystander gets involved and tries to deescalate the situation, saying “She’s down, she’s down” in reference to the white woman.

The video shows the black woman leaving the store after declaring that she doesn’t care if the white woman calls 911.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said that when they arrived at the scene of the confrontation the white woman was being treated for minor injuries and that the black woman was no longer at the store, according to TMZ.

The Sheriff’s Office said that no arrests or charges have occurred despite the white woman filing a report the following day. The Sacramento Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.