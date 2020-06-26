Boise State Has More Positive Coronavirus Cases, Facilities Will Be Closed Through July 5

The Boise State Broncos won’t be practicing any time soon.

The Broncos suspended voluntary football activities a few days ago after positive tests on campus, and now the situation has gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ximena Bustillo, the staff was informed in an email that there are 20 more positive cases on campus, and facilities are closed through July 5.

#BREAKING: 20 additional positive test results with dozens more still pending at @BoiseState according to a staff email. Given this increase in infections, the university is extending its facility closure through July 5. — Ximena (@Ximena_Bustillo) June 26, 2020

Friends, this is how you get a crisis in the world of college football. Boise State tried to get workouts rolling and that’s now over for the foreseeable future.

It’s truly mind-boggling how much shift there’s been in momentum in the past two weeks. We went from a ton of confidence to not much at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

If BSU is able to get back practice by July 6, then maybe this situation won’t be too bad when it’s all said and done.

However, is anyone optimistic that’s how this situation plays out? They just had at least 20 more positive tests. It’s a train wreck of a situation out in Idaho!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on May 27, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

Hopefully the Broncos are able to bounce back in a big way. Right now, things aren’t going well at all.