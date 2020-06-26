Release Date For Christopher Nolan’s New Movie ‘Tenet’ Pushed To August 12

Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” won’t come out until August.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated film’s release has been bumped back to August 12 “because of a surge” in coronavirus cases. It had previously been scheduled to come out July 31 after already getting pushed from July 17. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Another day goes by, and we have some more bad coronavirus news. Movie theaters are getting close to opening again, but “Tenet” getting pushed back again isn’t a great development.

It’s truly incredible how much damage coronavirus has done on the entertainment industry. It brought the entire thing to a grinding halt.

Cameras stopped rolling, movies stopped getting made, theaters shut down and release dates for films were screwed up.

Now, the most anticipated film of the summer won’t come out until August. It’s not a great situation at all, and that’s putting it lightly.

Hopefully, this is the last time “Tenet” gets pushed back. I’ve been super pumped for the film ever since the first trailer dropped.

Yet, coronavirus clearly had other plans than just letting the film with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson come out as scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

Let us know in the comments if you plan on seeing “Tenet” once it drops August 12!