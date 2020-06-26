College Football Power Players Suggest Moving The Season To The Spring

There seems to be growing support for moving the college football season to the spring.

Pete Thamel published a piece for Yahoo Sports amid growing coronavirus concerns around college football, and it sounds like some of the most powerful people in the sport support the move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One unnamed athletic director told him: “I understand and am concerned about the challenge of playing two seasons in one calendar year. But in light of the country’s uneven progress in fighting the pandemic and some of the recent testing numbers from football programs, we have to revisit the possibility that spring football is the better of two suboptimal choices.

“It’s crazy that no one is seriously talking about playing in the spring right now,” a Power Five head coach told him. “We would know so much more six, seven or eight months from now.”

College football simply can’t be moved to the spring at this point. Fans will revolt if games don’t happen in the fall.

We’ve been told for months and months that if we do our part, then football will happen in the spring. We’ve been doing our part for more than a quarter of the year.

Now, we’re supposed to entertain the idea of moving the season back to the spring? Yeah, that’s just not going to happen.

We’ve been fighting the war against coronavirus, and it’s time to enjoy some football. Fans will melt down if the sport is snatched away from them.

I’m willing to be flexible on a lot, but I’m not willing to move the season back several months. That just can’t be allowed to happen.

We’re playing football in the fall, and it’s that simple. Any other outcome is simply unacceptable.