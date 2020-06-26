A Robot Takes Lead Actress Role In New Sci-Fi Movie

A Japanese-created robot named Erica has grabbed the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi movie “b.”

Amid the spread of the coronavirus and studio shutdowns, multiple production companies have committed to backing the $70 million film, according to a report published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, who created Erica in real life as part of their study of robotics, also taught her to act, applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence…” Yes, even acting can be automated.

“b” is about a scientist who creates a program to perfect human DNA and ends up having to help the artificially intelligent woman he created escape, THR reported. (RELATED: EXCERPT: Meet Your New Intimate Partner- The Sexbot)

“In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role,” Visual Effects Supervisor Sam Khoze told the outlet. “But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

The scientist that created the robot taught Erica the principles of method acting, Khoze said.

This is crazy. Soon, we won’t even have celebrities anymore. We’ll just have robots as actors and actresses. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very interested to see how this works out. It’s insane what the human mind has been able to create.