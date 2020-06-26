Man Shot Dead After Stabbing Attack In Scotland Wounds Six People, Kills One

Police in Glasgow, Scotland, shot a man after an alleged stabbing attack Friday that injured six people and left at least one dead, the BBC reported.

Police Scotland confirmed over social media that one of the 6 victims injured in the attack was a police officer, who is “in critical but stable condition.” The perpetrator was shot dead by armed police and has not yet been identified. (RELATED: Knife Assault In UK Investigated As A Terrorist Attack, American Among 3 Casualties)

The incident at the Park Inn Hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers, is not currently being investigated as terrorism, police said.

Matthew Nisbet witnessed the aftermath while working near the scene and told the BBC he estimated over 100 police at the scene within 5 minutes.

“We could see a person with a deep wound and blood all over the steps. I think I heard two shots but I couldn’t be certain. We were cleared from the scene pretty quick by the police. They were absolutely incredible, all of them,” Nisbet said.

Another witness told the Glasgow Times: “I was on the third floor sleeping and began to hear loud noises — women screaming and men screaming for help.”

“I took the stairs and by the time I got to the reception, it was covered in blood. The floor was covered in blood,” the witness said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon echoed the Prime Minister, saying “my thoughts are with all those who have been injured in the incident in Glasgow today. My sincere thanks go to our emergency services. The injury of a @policescotland officer is a reminder of the great bravery our police officers show every day as they work to keep us safe.”

The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area – and please don’t share unconfirmed information. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 26, 2020



Police have closed off the area around where the attack took place, but said there was no wider threat, according to the BBC.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.