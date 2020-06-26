Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous White And Black Dress At WH Event

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white and black dress for an event at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, high color number with a black strip across the back and down the front that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and black high heels. To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

During the meeting, Ivanka told the president, “You built, once, the most inclusive economy in this country’s history, and you will build it again. @IvankaTrump,” per a tweet from the GOP.

“You built, once, the most inclusive economy in this country’s history, and you will build it again.”-@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/6DLiF8ipdx — GOP (@GOP) June 26, 2020

The first daughter‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks throughout the years here.