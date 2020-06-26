Jon Jones Says DUI Arrest Was A ‘Bottom’ For Him

UFC star Jon Jones thinks his DUI arrest will ultimately serve as a positive.

Jones was arrested for a DUI in Albuquerque, New Mexico back in March, and he was ultimately sentenced to house arrest.

Now, he’s ready to put it behind him. According to TMZ, Jones said during an appearance on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast that it was a “bottom” for him, but also set him “free in so many ways.”

He also said, “It embarrassed me, it reality-checked me…I’ve never been on camera drunk for the public to see like that.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

At the end of the day, this is a great update from Jones. The man is a superstar athlete, but he’s repeatedly struggled with issues.

Sometimes, you can truly move forward until you hit rock bottom. If his DUI arrest was his rock bottom, and he bounces back in a big way, then it was for the best.

He has far too much talent to be pissing it away by making bad decisions.

We all make mistakes in life and we all screw up. Getting a DUI is insanely stupid. There’s never a reason to get intoxicated and hop behind the wheel of a car.

It’s never acceptable, and the UFC superstar should have known much better. Anyone with a driver’s license knows better.

However, if Jones uses the arrest to turn his life around and move in a better direction, then it will have had a positive outcome.