Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers In $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Musician Justin Bieber sued two unidentified women in a $20 million defamation lawsuit after they accused him of sexual assault on social media.

Bieber called the accusations “factually impossible” and used proof in his lawsuit, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ.

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit against 2 Twitter users who alleged in posts that he sexually assaulted them, @TMZ reports. According to the suit, he believes the 2 accounts might be run by same person, or they’re a coordinated effort to ruin his reputation. pic.twitter.com/2J26B9hxzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2020

Bieber’s lawsuit claimed that he has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove the sexual assault claims are “outrageous, fabricated lies,” TMZ reported.

One of the girls, who goes by Danielle on Twitter, accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons back in March of 2014. Bieber claimed Danielle made up the claim based on reports that the singer had eaten dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014, TMZ reported.

Bieber did make a surprise appearance at SXSW in March of 2014, but did not stay at the Four Seasons Hotel, the documents obtained by TMZ said. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares ‘Facts,’ Denies Anonymous Sexual Assault Allegations)

The “I Don’t Care” singer claimed the accusation by the other woman, who goes by Kadi on social media, is “an elaborate hoax,” the lawsuit stated.

Kadi reportedly accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Langham Hotel around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of May 5, 2015. The singer claimed Kadi made up the allegation because she knew he attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2015, the lawsuit claimed.

Beiber addressed sexual assault accusations on his social media as well.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber said. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”