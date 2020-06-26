Lady Gaga Announces New Dates For ‘Chromatica Ball’ Tour For Summer 2021 After Postponing Due To Pandemic

Lady Gaga got everyone’s attention Friday when she finally announced the new dates for the Chromatica Ball tour after postponing due to coronavirus.

“The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021,” the 34-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram.

“We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have,” she added. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares The Reason She Decided To Stop Drinking Alcohol: ‘I Just Never Went Back’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

The “Shallow” hitmaker continued, noting that “if you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

The tour will now include six dates that kick the tour off in Europe with two stops in London and Paris before returning to North America in Boston, Toronto, New Jersey and Chicago, per the Rolling Stone magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 19, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Here are the dates: