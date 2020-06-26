Lines List Clemson #1 In Preseason Rankings, Wisconsin Is 10th

Clemson is at the top of the latest college football preseason rankings.

In the rankings released by Lines.com, the Clemson Tigers were number one, which has been a trend in most preseason rankings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Tigers were followed by Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. My beloved Wisconsin Badgers checked in at number 10.

Am I surprised at the way the top five shook out in this preseason rankings list? Not at all. Clemson and Ohio State have been the top two teams in every single list I’ve seen.

They have the two best quarterbacks in America. It’s pretty damn hard to argue against the Tigers and Buckeyes being the top two teams in the country.

After that, it’s always some kind of mix between Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Alabama is probably the third best team in America to start the season, but the SEC is honestly pretty fluid this season.

As for the Badgers, I can live with being at number 10 to enter the season. It’s a little hat tip to us, shows people we’re here, we’re at the party and the expectations are high.

However, it’s not high enough that we can’t play with a chip on our shoulder. As everyone knows, Paul Chryst and company are simply better when we’re overlooked.

In 2018, everyone had us as a playoff team and we lost five regular season games. In 2017, we were overlooked and went 12-0 in the regular season.

We’re two months out, gentlemen! I honestly can’t wait. We’re in for a great season. I can feel it in my bones!