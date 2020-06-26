Editorial

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through The End Of August

NCAA

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through the end of August.

The NCAA announced the decision Thursday night, and it’s just the latest time the dead period has been pushed back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been locked down ever since the start of coronavirus, and now the earliest shot at getting back to normal will be September.

While it’s unfortunate the recruiting dead period continues to get pushed back, the NCAA doesn’t really have much of a choice.

You simply can’t have schools in states that are more open hitting the recruiting trails while others can’t. That’s a recipe for a disaster.

 

The NCAA has to have uniform rules for things like recruiting. It’s just the unfortunate reality of the situation.

Until the overwhelming majority of states are open during the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA will have to keep extending the dead period.

 

You can’t have 50 different states with 50 different standards. That’s just not going to end well, and the NCAA knows it.

While I hate the NCAA more than any of you do, I actually agree with them on this. Do I like it? No. Do we have any other choices? That’s also a no.

Let’s hope we’re back up and running like normal sooner than later.