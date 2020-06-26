Penn State President Eric Barron Says He Doesn’t ‘Know’ Any School Planning On Full Football Capacity

Penn State University president Eric Barron doesn’t think college football stadiums will be full in the fall.

According to OnwardState.com, Barron talked about the upcoming season earlier in the week, and said there’s fear packed stadiums could “create [a] super-spreader event” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I know of no school for which Penn State has interaction [with] that is planning to fill stadiums. And in fact, at most, they’re considering a very reduced number of students. So for example, electronic ticketing, no cash, different sanitation procedures, social distancing,” Barron explained when discussing the upcoming football season.

I’m sure Eric Barron is a good dude. I have no doubt about that at all. However, I only have one message for him, and you can watch it below.

Unless the military is willing to guard football stadiums to keep fans out, I find it really hard to believe they won’t have a ton of people in the seats come September.

Good luck telling the great people of Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and the entire SEC that they can’t attend games.

You want civil unrest on your hands? Ban fans from football games, and you’ll find it in a heartbeat.

We need football in the fall, fans need to be in the stands and the games have to happen. Am I open to some minor changes and tweaks?

Of course. I’m not an unreasonable person. Will fans accept only 25% of the stadium being full? No shot.

Keep up the fight and give us our football in the fall!