Protesters Seeking To Tear Down DC Lincoln Statue Have An Application Form – Here’s What It Says

Protesters seeking to tear down the Abraham Lincoln statue in Washington, D.C. have reportedly made an application form for those wishing to help with the “revolution,” according to an Instagram claiming to belong to “The Freedom Neighborhood.”

“The Freedom Neighborhood” describes itself as a “youth-led revolution” and is reportedly behind the protest attempt to take down the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park. An Instagram page purporting to belong to the group offers an application form filled with questions designed to determine where a volunteer would be most helpful.

“Please take this quick survey so we can determine where you would best fit in helping our organization,” the Google Documents form reads. “If you have any questions please let us know. Once you have completed the survey we will reach out to you via instagram (or email/phone) with next steps that match the information you put here.”

The document requires a name, the social media platforms a volunteer-hopeful has, the applicant’s general location in the D.C. – Maryland – Virginia area and more. It also requests that a volunteer choose between options for help.

These options include being a supplier, which requires a volunteer to collect things like water and milk, and being on intelligence, which is described as “collecting information on the ground (like police movement) to aid protestors.”

Other volunteer spots include press, media, law and donation. (RELATED: We’ve Got An Inside Scoop On The Protesters Trying To Tear Down Statues In DC)

The document’s last question asks volunteers if they are “ready for the revolution.” The options to answer are “Count Me In!” “YES!” and “So Excited!”

“In the effort to help build this revolution, we are calling for a broad alliance of ‘neighbors’ consisting of Blacks, Indigenous peoples, Latinos, Arabs, Asians, and progressive whites that will challenge the various forms of state repression, including racial profiling, extrajudicial killing, mass incarceration, mass deportation, economic exploitation and various forms of displacement,” the explanation for the document reads.

“The Freedom Neighborhood’s” apparent Instagram page links to its founder Glenn Foster. Both pages shared a flyer notifying people that the Lincoln Park protest will began Friday at 6 p.m. This protest was originally supposed to happen on Thursday, but it was moved by organizers.

Meanwhile, police officials have put up fencing and barricades around the statues in Lincoln Park. They remain on-site and it is unclear how protesters plan to remove the statue.