EXCLUSIVE: ‘They Ought To Be Quarantined’: Rand Paul Dings NY And NJ Governors Over COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on police reform, the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country and the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In this interview clip, Paul goes after the Governors of New York and New Jersey for implementing a mandatory quarantine on visitors from states that are now considered coronavirus hot spots including Arizona, Texas and Florida. (RELATED: Exclusive: ‘Mayhem And Lawlessness’: Rand Paul Compares Protesters Tearing Down Statues To The Taliban.)

“I think the Governors of New York and New Jersey should be removed from office,” said Paul. “I think they ought to be quarantined and separated from public policy because most of the deaths in most of those communities, the ones you can link not to mother nature and the terrible part of this disease, were public policy decisions.”

Paul also slammed some health experts for coronavirus hypocrisy when it comes to the lack of concern over the protests attended by thousands in cities across the country.

