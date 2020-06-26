Exclusive: ‘Mayhem And Lawlessness’: Rand Paul Compares Protesters Tearing Down Statues To The Taliban

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on police reform, the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country and the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In this interview Paul weighs in on the efforts to tear down American statues and he compares those involved in this effort to the Taliban. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Activating 400 National Guard Troops Through July 8 To Protect Federal Monuments In DC.)

“If we’re going to pull down all statues, it seems more like the Taliban,” said Paul. “I’m not Buddhist, Muslim or any of those religious but it was sad to see those huge, giant Buddhist statues being blown up by the Taliban.”

Paul went on to share his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s desire to protect monuments with an executive order.

According to reports the president is readying an executive order that would criminalize the destruction of monuments on federal property.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea