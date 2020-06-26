‘Pop, Lock, And Drop It’ Rapper ‘Huey’ Dies In St. Louis Shooting

Rapper “Huey” died late Thursday night in a shooting outside of St. Louis.

The rapper, 32, was fatally shot at a home in Kinloch, Missouri around 11 p.m., according to a report published Friday by NBC News. Huey, whose legal name was Lawrence Franks Jr., died later at a local hospital, St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda told the outlet.

Another man, 21, was wounded in the shooting and showed up to the Ferguson Police Department and was taken to a hospital, NBC reported.

Up to 10 “other individuals were present in and around the crime scene during,” the police told the outlet. (RELATED: Hollywood Mogul Steve Bing’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Producer Jaylien Wesley tweeted about the news on his social media account.

shed a few , my dawg Huey is gone forever. thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever. pic.twitter.com/18S62VBvbW — J∆YLIEN (@jaylienwesley) June 26, 2020

I think I might shed a tear or two as well. “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was the song of my childhood. It might have been Huey’s one big hit, but it meant a lot to an entire generation of people. It is still included in every throwback playlist I’ve ever come across.

The song hit number six on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 2007.