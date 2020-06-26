REPORT: Florida State Boosters Will Pull Funding If Doak Campbell Stadium Name Is Changed

Florida State boosters will reportedly stop writing big checks if Doak Campbell Stadium gets a name change.

According to Logan Robinson, "multiple high-level" individuals are "threatening to cut off funding" if FSU pulls the trigger on a name change.

There is currently a movement to change the name from the former University president because some think he was a segregationist, which has been denied by his family. Campbell served as the president of FSU from 1941 to 1957.

The name of the stadium isn’t getting changed, folks. It might not have gotten changed no matter what, but if boosters are really going to pull funding, then there’s no shot it’s called anything other than Doak Campbell Stadium.

Here’s a very open secret for all of you to learn and understand. Boosters have an immense amount of power and influence in college sports, especially football.

They’re not just powerful. They can dictate what happens in entire programs. Want a coach with a big buyout fired? You better call the boosters.

Need money for renovations? Time to start dialing up boosters. The men who write checks when schools need money are listened to at all times.

If there are millions of dollars on the line, which is almost certainly the case, then FSU won’t do anything to risk losing it.

The mob might want the stadium name changed, but money talks a lot more than petitions. Now, if the boosters were okay with a change, it’d happen by noon.

However, they’re clearly not. Because of that fact, the stadium name won’t be touched.