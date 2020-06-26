REPORT: Zion Williamson Is ‘Going To Shock’ People Once NBA Games Start Again

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is reportedly in absurd shape.

Williamson and the rest of the NBA haven't played basketball since the league came to a halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:56pm PST

However, Zion has apparently remained in elite shape and will dominate once he’s back on the court. According to a source speaking to ESPN, the former Duke star is “going to shock some people” once he steps back on the court.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told ESPN that Zion has “been diligent about taking care of himself.”

If Zion is in better shape than he was in March, then the NBA better watch out. The dude was already dominating the league when it shut down because of coronavirus.

He missed the early part of the season because of injury, but he was an unstoppable force once he returned to the court.

Now, he’s apparently been grinding it out during the pandemic, and is “going to shock” fans once games start at the end of July.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then you’re not a real fan of sports.

Even though I hate Duke, it’s easy to cheer for Zion. The dude is incredibly talented, humble, charismatic and he’s just a good dude.

I hope he tears the NBA up once he gets back on the court.