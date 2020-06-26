San Francisco Giants Will Have Cardboard Fans In The Stands

The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday that they will allow fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the stands at games.

The @SFGiants announced a Fan Cutout Program that will allow season-ticket holders to submit an image of themselves to be placed onto a cutout that will be displayed in the stands at Oracle Park. https://t.co/eKO99aahB0 — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2020



In a letter to season ticket holders, obtained by ESPN, the Giants said they would allow season ticket holders to submit images of themselves to be displayed as a cardboard cutout at games at Oracle Park.

Fans who are not season ticket members may also participate in the "Giants Fan Cutout Program" for a fee of $99, per ESPN. "Be at Oracle Park even when you're home watching the game," read the letter. The letter also reportedly stated that the cutouts would be placed as close as possible to season ticket holders' seats.



The Giants also stated that fans cannot attend games due to “the continued health risks related to the pandemic,” according to ESPN. The MLB announced earlier this week that it will play a 60-game season beginning in late July.

MLB may allow fans to attend games at certain locations, but there has been no formal approval of that measure, per ESPN.