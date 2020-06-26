Trump Admin Calls On SCOTUS To Overturn Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump’s administration submitted a court filing Thursday night urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats have already pounced on Trump’s late-night filing as a sign of secrecy, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting that Trump was trying to “rip away” Obamacare “in the dead of night.” If the court decides in Trump’s favor, some 20 million Americans would lose Obamacare coverage, according to CBS News. SCOTUS will not release a ruling until the fall, however.

In the dead of night, the Trump Administration has once again asked the Supreme Court to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/IB0oglIMDV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 26, 2020

“If President Trump gets his way, 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will lose the ACA’s lifesaving protections and 23 million Americans will lose their health coverage entirely. There is no legal justification and no moral excuse for the Trump Administration’s disastrous efforts to take away Americans’ health care,” Pelosi said in a statement. (RELATED: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Obamacare Case)

The filing comes as several Republican-led states are also arguing before nation’s highest court for the removal of Obamacare. Texas and other states object to legislation’s requirement that all Americans have healthcare, even after Congress eliminated the law’s tax punishment for not having healthcare, according to CBS.

Neither Trump nor the White House has released a statement on the filing.