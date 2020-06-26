Oregon And Oregon State Agree To Stop The Use Of Term ‘Civil War’ To Describe Rivalry

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University football programs have mutually decided to stop using the slogan “Civil War” to refer to the rivalry between the teams.

The announcement was made Friday by both universities on social media.

We appreciate our alumni and current student-athletes for reaching out to share their perspective, and they have been heard. We can face off against Oregon State without calling it a “Civil War.” MORE: https://t.co/gz6sCPLYe5 pic.twitter.com/jaIPi0LI60 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) June 26, 2020

“Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens said. (RELATED: Former Football Star Lawrence Wright Disagrees With Decision To Drop ‘Gator Bait’ Chant)

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State President Ed Ray added. “While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history.”

As a player, he led us into a national championship race. Now, he’s a leading voice for change regarding today’s announcement. Here’s Dennis Dixon on how the conversation took shape: pic.twitter.com/5eq6T7FErm — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) June 26, 2020

Former Oregon player Dennis Dixon contributed to the conversation over the decision.

“As a player, he led us into a national championship race,” the Oregon football team tweeted. “Now, he’s a leading voice for change regarding today’s announcement.”

“The changing of the name just came from a simple phone call from my good friend… She brought it to my attention and it just made sense,” Dixon said.

The news comes after Florida officially stopped using the “Gator Bait” chant amid heightened discussions on racism across the United States.