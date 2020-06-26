Virginia Cavaliers Will Start Football Activities July 5

The Virginia Cavaliers will start football activities very soon.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cavaliers will return to campus for voluntary workouts starting July 5. They're the latest program to bring back players during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia football players may return to campus for voluntary workouts starting July 5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 26, 2020

This will be very interesting to follow over the coming days. As we all know, the world of college football has been rocked by coronavirus over the past couple weeks.

At the end of May, it looked like the season would more or less happen as planned. People anticipated some hiccups along the way, but nobody was truly worried.

Now, it’s the end of June and we’re on the brink of absolute disaster. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Virginia shifts plans before July 5.

At the very least, we all need to be prepared for the possibility that multiple players on the Cavaliers test positive for the virus.

Obviously, we’re all hoping against that, but all bets are off right now in the world of college football thanks to the virus.

Let’s all hope that Virginia players return to campus, test clean, get to practicing and we all take another step towards football returning.