NY State Assemblyman Losing Primary Claims There Was ‘Black Voter Suppression’

A New York assemblyman made an accusation of “black voter suppression” Thursday after he finished second in the primary race for a U.S. House seat representing the Bronx.

Democratic Assemblyman Michael Blake, a Black man, has refused to concede the election to replace Democratic New York Rep. Jose Serrano in the 15th Congressional District covering the South Bronx. City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who is also Black, was ahead of Blake by 11% Friday, according to The Washington Post election tracker.

“Intentional black voter suppression and undemocratic processes clearly don’t just happen in the South but also in the South Bronx,” Blake wrote in a statement on Twitter. “These incidents, among others, are too pervasive to be a coincidence. They are a concerted effort to suppress the Black vote.”

With these examples of voter suppression, intimidation, delays, and with 43k absentee ballots uncounted, I will not concede. All votes must be counted and serious concerns from the people must be addressed. #ny15 This race is not over. The fight is not done. Read our statement: pic.twitter.com/QN2hyfnw72 — Michael Blake for Congress (Vote June 23 #NY15) (@MrMikeBlake) June 25, 2020

Blake alleged that the Concourse Village polling station — the one with the most dense population of black people in the voting pool for the election — was moved to more than 11 blocks away unexpectedly. He also said that over 43,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted, among other reasons for his allegations, according to the statement.

Election observers, like the Cook Political Report’s U.S. House editor, have called the election for Torres despite the fact that many mail-in ballots remain to be counted. (RELATED: New York Outright Cancels Presidential Primary Despite Objections From Sanders Campaign)

I’ve seen enough: NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres (D), 32, has won the Dem primary for #NY15, the most Democratic seat in the country. In 2013, Torres became the first out LGBT person ever elected in the Bronx. He’s a potential national star. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

Blake declared, however, that the “race is not over.”

“The fight is not done,” Blake wrote. “There are almost the same number of uncounted absentee ballots as there are actual ballots counted so far.”

Torres’ campaign agreed that all votes must be counted, but said it is confident in a victory.

“We reiterate what Ritchie said on election night: every vote must be counted. We’re confident that Ritchie will emerge from the complete vote as the decisive winner,” Torres’ campaign manager Nanette Alvarado told the Daily News.

