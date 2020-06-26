Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson Will Spend The Entire Season Away From His Wife Because Of Coronavirus Fears

Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson will spend the entire season apart from his wife Catherine.

According to ESPN, Clawson will be isolated from his wife starting July 12 through the conclusion of the season. Catherine underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2017, and despite the fact she’s clear now, her white blood cell count puts her at elevated risk for coronavirus complications. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When I’m working on a daily basis, coaching 110 to 120 players and having a staff of 50, I don’t know how I could go home at night and honestly tell my wife I couldn’t have come in contact with [coronavirus]. I love coaching, but I love my wife more. There’s no way I’m going to do anything that would put her at risk,” Clawson explained, according to the same ESPN report.

Honestly, this is incredibly sad. If Wake Forest goes to a bowl, the season might not end until the end of 2020.

That means Clawson could be separated from his wife for nearly six months. Imagine being separated from your wife for six months.

If that’s not a heartbreaking thing to live through, then I don’t know what is.

Hopefully Clawson is able to work out a way to still communicate with his wife on a regular basis.

Maybe they could even see each other in-person at a distance. It’s just a terrible situation, and there’s no other way to put it.

Let’s all hope Clawson is able to see his wife sooner than later. This damn coronavirus pandemic needs to end.