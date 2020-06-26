Wisconsin Is 6th In The Latest Preseason Basketball Rankings From 247Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get a ton of respect ahead of the upcoming college basketball season.

In the latest preseason rankings from 247Sports, Greg Gard and company were ranked sixth, which is up one spot from the previous rankings.

It’s crazy how much the tone of the conversation around Wisconsin basketball has changed in the past seven months.

At the end of 2019, people were talking about whether or not Greg Gard would even survive to the end of the season.

I thought that kind of talk was ridiculous, but it was a conversation happening between Wisconsin fans nonstop.

Then, we showed up and showed out on our way to a B1G regular season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

All of a sudden, the conversation went from how Gard should update his resume to how Wisconsin is a national title contender in 2021.

Life sure does come at you fast!

We’re going to do some huge things this upcoming season. I can promise you that. Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter might be the best starting lineup in America.

I can’t wait to watch us ball out — 2019-2020 was a hell of a fun year, and we’re only going to do bigger things this season.