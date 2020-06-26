‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere ‘You’re The Indian Now’ Has 9.3 Million Viewers In The Updated Ratings

The ratings for the season three premiere of “Yellowstone” are absolutely through the roof.

The initial ratings showed that 6.6 million people watched “You’re the Indian Now” this past Sunday, and the updated ratings are even bigger. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Premiere Is Excellent With ‘You’re The Indian Now’)

According to a Friday release from the network, a total of 9.3 million people have viewed the season three premiere of the hit Kevin Costner show.

Nearly 10 million people tuned in for the season three premiere of “Yellowstone” last Sunday! Do we think people were excited or do we think they were excited?

I think the answer to that is obvious, and the answer is an overwhelming yes. People couldn’t want to get back on the ranch with the Duttons, and the numbers reflect that. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It was already the most-watched cable premiere of 2020 with the initial 6.6 million viewers. The updated 9.3 number is just gravy at this point.

I’m honestly so happy the “Yellowstone” season three ratings put up gigantic numbers. It’s a sign that America truly loves the show, and that’s a good thing.

“Yellowstone” is all about loyalty, family, protecting what’s yours and America could use a lot more of that right now.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for episode two “Freight Trains and Monsters.” It’s going to be incredible!