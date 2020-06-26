Hilarious You Betcha Video Shows What It’s Like To Start A Bonfire

You Betcha has dropped a new video, and this one is about how tough it is to start a bonfire.

As everyone knows, I'm a huge fan of the popular entertainment company. They drop hilarious videos all the time, and this one is pretty damn good.

It perfectly captures how tough it can be to start a bonfire. Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

Seeing as how it’s currently bonfire season where I live, I know how frustrating this can be. Nothing is worse than when a fire won’t catch.

It kills the mood and vibe, and it’s just incredibly irritating. A fire not starting can take a great night and turn it on its head real fast.

Personally, I’m a tipi kind of guy. I build the tipi out of thinly sliced pieces of wood, load the base with newspaper and cardboard and then put a thicker piece in the middle.

It tends to work incredibly well.

Fun story for you all. My mother was having a bonfire with some of her friends when I was a kid. They were all enjoying some wine but just couldn’t get the fire crackling.

Like the moronic young kid that I was, I just sprayed some gasoline on it, lit a match and threw it in from a distance of about 18 inches.

I lost all the hair on my hand in about a second flat.

So, enjoy the fun summer months, but don’t start dousing your fires with gasoline. That’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

Now, let’s get back to cracking them open?