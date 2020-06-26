YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Stops Producing Content After Blackface Backlash

One of the original YouTube stars, Jenna Marbles, has decided to step away from producing content after becoming embroiled in a blackface scandal.

Marbles shared the news Thursday in a YouTube video on her channel titled, “A Message.”

“Alright, so I get it,” the YouTuber, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, began her video. “I feel like we’re at a time where we are purging ourselves anything and everything toxic. I’m being requested that I address things that I’ve done in my past.”

“…I’ve definitely done things in the past that weren’t great and I’m not completely unproblematic and I’ve tried my best to grow up and to be a better person,” she said. “First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I’ve always been a two-way street and that anytime that you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do better or to do something differently that I always try to do that.” (RELATED: ‘Chock-Full’ Of People ‘Actually Wearing Blackface:’ Megyn Kelly Suggests NBC Has Double Standard On Blackface Rule)

Mourey went on to apologize for potentially offending anybody with the blackface video.

“I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention,” Mourey said.

“It’s not okay,” she said. “It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”

The videos Mourey is getting backlash for were uploaded between 2011 and 2012. In one, she used blackface to do an impersonation of Nicki Minaj, according to Page Six. In another, she rapped about Asian people.